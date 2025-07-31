Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) The monthly milk production in Goa is not enough to meet even a single day's demand, leaving the state heavily reliant on imports from neighbouring states, according to data shared by a minister in the legislative assembly.

The average monthly procurement by the State Co-operative Milk Producer's Union Ltd, popularly known as "Goa Dairy", was 37,986 litre for the financial year 2024-25 while during the same time, the average daily requirement from customers was 48,818 litres, Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkant Halarnkar stated in the House on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Goa Dairy procured an average 35,653 litres of milk per month till June 2025 (in the current fiscal), while the average per day requirement was 45,380 litres, the minister said in a written reply to the question tabled by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Jit Arolkar.

"As interpreted from data from the Goa Dairy above, since the average sales exceed monthly milk procurement and the buffer quantity is imported from other states, milk production in Goa itself is not sufficient to meet demand of consumers," Halarnkar said.

Citing probable reasons for the low milk production in the state despite subsidies and support schemes, Halarnkar said the youth of Goa are attracted towards tourism activities, especially in the costal belt, than towards farming activities and also aspire to get service-related jobs.

Due to fragmented land holding, large scale dairying activities are not possible in the coastal state, the minister pointed out.

He also drew attention towards the lack of community farming and cooperative integrated farming by crop cultivators.

Due to rapid urbanisation, farming activities are not taken up by the youth, the minister said.

