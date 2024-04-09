Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday hence, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told ANI that the moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11.

Further, Maulana Khalid urged people not to offer namaz on roads and to donate to the needy people.

"Islamic Center of India, Lucknow has issued advisory regarding Eid-al-Fitr and has appealed to all the Muslims to donate to the poor people before the Namaz so that there is no such person who cannot celebrate Eid. Also keep in mind that namaz should not be held on the roads. Prayers should be made for peace and tranquillity in the country and for the entire world," he said.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

