Pathanamthitta, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala police on Thursday said they have arrested two more youngsters in connection with the seizure of 154 gm of MDMA (154 gm) from Pandalam.

With this, eight people have been arrested till now in what is considered as one of the biggest seizure in Thiruvananthapuram range, the police said.

The police arrested Kanjirappally resident Ramees Manoj (23) on August 19 while Thrissur resident Yuvaraj (22) was arrested from near Thrissur bus stand on August 21.

"Both of them were engaged in the sale and use of drugs and this was evident from their bank statements," police said in a statement.

The police said Manoj's bank statement was showing over Rs 37 lakh dealings in the last six months while Yuvaraj's two bank accounts showed over Rs 60 lakh and 17 lakh dealings each.

Yuvaraj, who was a student in Bengaluru, has been travelling back and forth and engaged in the sale of contraband, police said.

Five people, including a woman, were arrested from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on July 31 for the alleged possession of contraband including synthetic drugs like MDMA worth Rs 15 lakh.

Adoor residents Rahul R (29), Aryan P (21) Kollam resident Shahina (23), Kudassanad resident Vidhu Krishnan (20) and Kodumon resident Sajin (20) were arrested.

The sixth accused Siddique was arrested from Bengaluru on August 10, the police added.

