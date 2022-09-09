Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) More than 150 people on Friday encircled the police commissioner's office here while staging a protest demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder of a local BJP leader.

The protestors which also included Khatana's family members have demanded a Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

"We have given 5 days' time. The police should arrest the killers as well as all the people involved in the conspiracy during this period. If this does not happen, we will protest and block the roads. An SIT also should be formed into the matter," said Dharmender Khatana, a protester.

During the protest, there was also an altercation between a protester and ACP Crime Preetpal Singh Sangwan. The protestors calmed down only when DCP (west) Deepak Saharan reached there and assured them of a speedy arrest of the accused.

DCP West Deepak Saharan said one of the accused has been arrested and the probe is underway.

The other accused will be nabbed as earliest possible while security has also been provided to the family, he said.

Local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at a clothing showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar bazaar in broad daylight on September 1.

On the complaint of the son of the deceased, an FIR was registered against one Chaman and a few others at the civil lines police station here.

