New Delhi, September 12: Continuing his attack on the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig and said the historic reduction is GDP, loss of employment and highest single-day COVID-19 cases are results of the Centre's "well-planned fight" against the pandemic. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, despite all these, the government and media believe everything is fine". Rahul Gandhi Says NDA's 'Failed' GST Attack on India's Poor, Modi Govt Unable to Pay Compensation to States.

"Modi Govt’s 'well-planned fight' against Covid has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24%. 2. 12 crore jobs lost. 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans. 4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths. But for GOI & media ‘sab changa si’," the former Congress chief tweeted. His reactions came days after the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plunged to (-) 23.9 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For 'Destroying' Unorganised Economy, Says 'Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time'.

Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack on Modi Govt Over COVID-19 Handling:

Rahul was also referring to a report by private think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) which said nearly 2.1 crore salaried people in India lost their jobs since April, with 33 lakh jobs being lost in August and 48 lakh in July. Corporate sector debt worth a whopping Rs 15.52 lakh crore has come under stress after COVID-19 hit India and lockdown was imposed across all the states since the last week of March this year.

In addition to all this, India is reporting highest-single day spike in coronavirus cases globally. India on Friday recorded an unprecedented rise in single-day spike both in the number of fresh cases and deaths in 24 hours. There were 96,552 new infections reported that took the total tally to 45,62,416.

