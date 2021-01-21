Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Over 10,000 healthcare workers were inoculated in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated to 35,773 in the state,Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The vaccinewas given to registered persons at 135 centres across the state.

"On the fourth day of vaccination, 10,953 healthcare workers were inoculated. As many as 1,039 received the shot in Ernakulam district," a release quoted Shailaja as saying.

The Minister said none of those who received the vaccination have reported any side effects.

Untilnow, 4.69 lakh healthcare workers and frontline volunteers have registered for the vaccine.

