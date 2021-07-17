New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): More than 41.69 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

As per the latest data, 41,69,24,550 vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category and a further 18,16,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,94,87,442 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

The ministry further said that over 2,74,37,108 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

