Puducherry [India], October 2 (ANI): More than 600 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members staged a march in Puducherry on Sunday.

Nama Shivayam, the Home Minister of Puducherry; Sai Saravankumar, the Puducherry Civil Supplies Minister; and Selva Ganapathy, Puducherry MP also participated in the march.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Vande Mataram' Call Greeting Diktat Sparks Political Row.

Other than them, Puducherry BJP State President Swaminathan and RSS District President Sreenivasan were also present in the march.

RSS had also sought permission to hold a rally across Tamil Nadu, but the State government refused to give permission for the rally citing law and order and security reasons.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde 'Death Threat': Angry With Hotelier, Drunk Man Calls Cops With 'Info' on Threat to Maharashtra CM's Life; Booked.

However, when RSS sought permission to hold the rally in Puducherry, it was granted by the Puducherry Police.

The rally started near Puducherry Balaji Theatre and after travelling through Cuddalore Road via Kamarajar Road, Nehru Road, Mission Road, Bussi Road, Thiramalaiadigal Road ended near Singharavelar statue. Around 400 Puducherry policemen were deployed for protection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)