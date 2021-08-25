Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the registration at the Duare Sarkar camps have crossed one crore within eight days of the launch of its second edition.

The second edition of the Duare Sarkar campaign, a mass outreach drive to help citizens benefit from state-run schemes, was launched on August 16 and will continue till September 15.

"It gives me immense joy to announce that as of Aug 24 '21, more than 1 Crore people across the state have visited the #DuareSarkar camps. This year we have included more schemes & initiatives like #LakshmiBhandar, #StudentCreditCard, #KrishakBandhu (New) among others," she tweeted.

The newly launched 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme assures monthly support of Rs 1000 for women of each SC/ST household and Rs 500 for the general category. Banerjee had announced it in her poll manifesto.

"I assure all that we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure doorstep delivery of government services and benefits. The Government of West Bengal remains committed to the welfare of the people of Bengal," she added.

In December last year just months ahead of the state assembly polls, the TMC government had launched the 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorsteps) programme to ensure that every citizen of the state can avail of the welfare schemes and benefits provided by the state government.

According to officials, the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme has emerged as the most popular scheme with 60 per cent of the total population attending the camps to enrol themselves.

It is followed by the 'Swasthya Sathi' or cashless basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs five lakh per annum per family, they said.

