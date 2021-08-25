Barmer, August 25: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said. "The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said . "There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said. Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs College Student, Wounds her Severely, Arrested.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)