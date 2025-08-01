New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid uproar over Donald Trump labelling the Indian economy as a "dead" one, Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday criticised the Centre for its "reluctance" to respond to such remarks made by the US President.

He said that if India tries to "bow down" to America, it will be dominated.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate, Who Was Caught Playing Rummy on His Mobile Phone in Maharashtra Assembly, Moved Out of Agriculture Ministry, Given Sports and Minority Portfolios.

"The more we are trying to bow down to America, the more they are trying to dominate us. Our country's diplomacy and foreign policy are both being mocked... I'm not sure what kind of pressure the government is under that makes it reluctant to speak out," Masood told ANI.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that the Indian economy is "dead" and said he is "glad" that the US President has stated a fact.

Also Read | Nandini Kashyap Hit-and-Run Case: Assamese Actress to Be Produced in Court Today for Allegedly Killing 21-Year-Old Engineering Student in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the whole world knows the Indian economy is "dead" except for the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

"Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. BJP has finished the economy to help Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP further questioned PM Modi over a number of Trump's statements, such as his claims of mediating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets and the recent announcement of 25 per cent tariffs.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump made a shocking statement on his social media platform Truth Social after the announcement of 25 per cent tariffs against India and threatened an additional "penalty" for importing Russian oil.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world." Trump said.

Trump sharply attacked India's trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He announced 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional "penalty" in response to India's energy purchases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)