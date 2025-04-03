Morning Aarti is being offered at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith in Chhatarpur (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on the sixth day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill by 288-232 Votes After Marathon Heated Debate.

On Wednesday, the fourth and fifth day of Navratri was celebrated, and Goddess Durga was worshipped in the form of Mata Kushmanda and Mata Skandamata.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Katyayani. Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani killed the demon Mahishasura. She is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. She is four-armed and rides a lion.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel is presenting a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)