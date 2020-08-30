Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The mortal remains of Congress Member of Parliament, H Vasanthakumar, were brought to Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday.

The MP from Kanyakumari passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Friday. He was 70.

The mortal remains of the Congress MP will be taken to his hometown, Kanyakumari for the last rites.

According to Apollo Hospitals Chennai, Vasanthakumar was admitted on August 10 with COVID-19 infection and was treated in the Critical Care Unit for severe COVID pneumonia.

Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication and he passed away on Friday, the hospital said. (ANI)

