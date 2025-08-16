Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The mortal remains of Jharkhand School Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday, reached Ranchi on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on X, writing, "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da... Final Johar, Dada."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed grief over the minister's demise.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Shri Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand's Minister of School Education and Literacy. His passing is an irreparable loss to the state. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief," he posted on X.

Ramdas Soren was on life support after being airlifted to Delhi on August 2. According to a statement issued that day, he was currently in a critical condition, with a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists providing intensive medical care.

The minister sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence on August 2. Before being shifted to Delhi, he was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur also condoled the demise of Jharkhand's education minister Ramdas Soren, calling his demise an irreparable loss.

Thakur said Soren was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person and was working sincerely in the field of education.

"This is sad news for us and an irreparable loss for the entire state. He was a straightforward, simple, polite, and honest person who worked sincerely in the field of education. He was making efforts to bring about better reforms in education... He suddenly collapsed and then remained in the hospital for a long time, but when the news of his demise came, it was certainly sad news for us."(ANI)

