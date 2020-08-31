Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Security forces on Monday defused a live mortar shell and averted a tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

A suspected object was found by some labourers who were digging a trench in Nowshera area and they informed the police, the officials said.

Police and army identified it as a live mortar shell and the bomb disposal squad defused it safely, they said.

