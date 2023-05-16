Dehradun, May 16 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 204 candidates selected in different departments at a 'Rozgar Mela' held at the GPO compound here.

Addressing the newly appointed on the occasion, Bhatt spoke of the central government's commitment to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.

He also stressed on the importance of honesty in the discharge of their duties.

Highlighting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said under his leadership, India is fast becoming self-reliant in various sectors from manufacturing to technology and defence.

