Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed possible measures to promote tourism in the state, the CMO informed.

The two discussed various tourism activities in Uttarakhand and the possible measures to promote tourism in the state, it added.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA and Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Ajay Kumar, Dehardun Metropolitan President Sitaram Bhatt and Puneet Mittal were also present. (ANI)

