Chandigarh, August 17: The registration process for Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 has begun from August 17 onwards by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE). The registration process has begun for both Class 10, 12 students. The students who wish to appear for the improvement examination can apply online through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in. Students must note that the last date to apply for the examination is till August 27, 2021. All the required information about the BSEH examination is available on the official website.

Students who wish to apply for the examination candidates will have to pay Rs 900 for Secondary exams and Rs 1050/- for Senior Secondary exams. The payment has to be made via online mode.

Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021: How to apply

Students have to visit the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

On the website, click on Haryana Board Improvement Exams 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and then click on submit. Now fill in the application form and pay the fees and then click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

The ones who are not satisfied with their result for Class 10 or Class 12 can appear for the improvement exams. According to the official notification, the exams will be conducted in September 2021.

