New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): An Indian delegation led by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will visit Kenya and Madagascar from June 23 to 26, 2025, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

As per the statement, in the first leg, MoS Defence will visit Kenya for the joint unveiling of the Commemorative Pillar (War memorial honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya) at Taita-Taveta County on June 23.

According to the release, the second leg would see the Minister visiting Madagascar on June 26 to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Madagascar's Independence and the creation of the Malagasy Armed Forces at Antananarivo.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. Contemporary ties between the two countries are marked by high-level exchanges, robust trade and investment, medical-value travel from Kenya, and extensive people-to-people contacts.

The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated in and supported the freedom struggle in Kenya.

According to the official statement, India and Madagascar enjoy a multifaceted relationship rooted in historical ties, shared values, and a commitment to regional stability and development. The partnership spans political, military, economic, and diplomatic domains, underscoring a shared vision for mutual growth and collaboration.

The visit to the two African nations comes following invitations from the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Kenya (Minister of Defence, Kenya), and the Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar, as per the release. (ANI)

