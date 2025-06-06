Medak (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Friday visited Ordnance Factory Medak in Telangana.

Seth was received by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, in the presence of Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director/Operations.

As per a release, Sanjay Seth inspected the production facilities and enquired about the production schedules. The Union Minister was shown all the products manufactured at OF Medak. He appreciated and expressed satisfaction at the preparedness of the factory. Along with Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament, Medak took a tank ride. Both the dignitaries planted saplings to mark World Environment Day. The representatives of the Unions and Associations submitted a memorandum to the MoS.

Later, the Minister was given a presentation by the team of the Ordnance Factory, Medak.

Sanjay Seth assured to resolve the issues pertaining to AVNL and he also exhorted CMD/AVNL to focus on diversification of the products and thrust to be given on R&D to ensure self-sustenance of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). The visit ended successfully on a positive note.

Earlier, Sanjay Seth announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by three lakh cadets across the country.

Several states have already agreed to support this plan and have committed to fast-tracking the necessary training infrastructure, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"National Cadet Corps (NCC) is an organisation that instils the feeling of nationalism, service... PM Modi has resolved that the number of cadets in the NCC should be between 17-20 lakhs... All the states positively contribute to it and we will achieve the target shortly..." Seth said. (ANI)

