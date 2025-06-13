New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 started their journey on Friday, with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attending a formal flag-off ceremony.

"Honoured to flag off the first batch of KMY 2025 - a sacred journey that is a testament to India's living civilizational connections across the borders. Wished all yatris a safe and fulfilling journey. Gratitude to MEA, state governments, ITBP and all agencies for seamless coordination to realise KMY 2025 on a short timeline," Minister Pabitra Margherita," said in a post on X.

The Minister felicitated the Yatris and wished them a safe and fulfilling Yatra.

He also appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation for the resumption of the Yatra.

Known for its religious value, cultural significance, physical beauty and exciting natural environment, Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is undertaken by several people every year. It holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Government of India organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.

The Yatra had not taken place since 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent non-renewal of Yatra arrangements by the Chinese Side.

Indian side had taken up the issue of resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra with the Chinese side in its diplomatic engagements, including in the meetings of External Affairs Minister with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of G-20 Summit on 18 November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro and on the sidelines of G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting on February 20-21, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question held on 18 December 2024 in Beijing, and in the meeting of Foreign Secretary with Vice Foreign Minister of China on 27 January 2025, in Beijing.

The two sides decided, in these meetings, to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025.

"Lake Manasarovar lies at 4,590 metres (15,060 feet) above sea level and is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. As per Hindu theology, drinking water from Lake Manasarovar cleanses all the sins of the past hundred lives! However, whether it is the pristine beauty of the region or its religious significance or the thrilling nature of the trek through snow covered hilly terrains, the Yatra is a much sought-after out of the world experience," according to an information guide put up by the Ministry of External Affairs on its website.

An Indian citizen, holding a valid Indian passport and aged between 18 and 70 years as on January 1, of the Yatra year, is eligible to apply for the Yatra.

Yatris are selected in the draw through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process.

Subsequently, the selected Yatris are informed of their selection through SMS and email messages.

This year, 5,561 applicants had successfully registered online, which included 4,024 male applicants and 1,537 female applicants, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs dated May 21.

A total of 750 selected Yatris will travel in 5 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Nathu La route. Both routes are now fully motorable and involve very little trekking, MEA had said in the statement in May. (ANI)

