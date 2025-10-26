Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): After days of heated controversy surrounding the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House land deal in Pune, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday visited the disputed site at Model Colony, Shivajinagar.

Mohol's name had surfaced in the alleged irregularities linked to the sale of the charitable property to Gokhale Builders, prompting criticism from opposition parties and community leaders. Responding to the allegations, Mohol reiterated that he had no role in the transaction and assured that a "solution will be found soon."

The dispute stems from the sale of land that houses a Jain hostel and temple, both originally established for charitable purposes. Members of the Jain community, alumni of the boarding house, and local politicians have questioned the legality and morality of the deal, alleging that selling the property for commercial development violates the trust's founding objectives.

Reports suggest that while the land is valued at over ₹1,000 crore, it was sold for around ₹311 crore, raising further concerns. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on October 22 ordered a status quo on the transaction following complaints that the sale was executed below market value and without full transparency.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the trustees, Mohol said, "I assure everyone that we will find a solution soon. The community has faith in my non-involvement. As a public representative, I will take an unbiased stand and ensure a fair outcome."

Refuting allegations of conflict of interest, Mohol clarified that his partnership with Gokhale Builders ended last year, well before the current deal was executed. "If I had done something wrong, I would not have come here today. I came because I have nothing to hide," he said.

Mohol also hit out at his political opponents, claiming they were using the issue for personal gain. "Many people tried to cook their own political bread by dragging my name into this," he remarked.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Shivsena leader Ravindra Dhangekar took to X alleging that Mohol's visit followed a "stern warning" from senior leaders. "When the fence itself eats the farm, who will provide justice?" he questioned, accusing Mohol of benefiting from the deal through his past links with the builder.

Mohol dismissed these claims, asserting that his recent meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai was unrelated to the controversy. "The Jain Boarding House issue was not discussed," he said.

Some community members also raised slogans and created chaos in front of Murlidhar Mohol during his visit to boarding and demanded to cancel the sale deed of the development plan. (ANI)

