New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, Government of India, in collaboration with BSES discoms, organised the Electrical Safety Day 2025 in New Delhi on June 26, 2025. Celebrated nationally since 2018, Electrical Safety Day on June 26 serves as a powerful reminder of India's commitment to creating a zero-harm electrical ecosystem that evolves in tandem with the country's clean and smart energy ambitions.

According to a press release, this year's theme, "Smart Energy, Safe Nation" underscored the need to embed safety into every facet of India's modernising energy journey--especially in the context of emerging technologies like Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure, and Rooftop Solar. With the increasing electrification and decentralisation of power systems, the associated risks have multiplied, making electrical safety a collective imperative.

Also Read | Bengaluru Elevated Expressway Toll Hike: BETPL Revises Toll Rates for Travel on Elevated Expressway in Bangalore, New Rates Applicable From July 1.

The event was inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, who highlighted the need for robust safety protocols to accompany India's rapid energy transition. He was joined by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power; Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority; Amal Sinha, Director and Group CEO, BSES; Abhishek Ranjan, CEO, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited; Amarjeet Singh, CEO, BSES Yamuna Power Limited; and Rishika Sharan, Member Secretary, NRPC. The event also saw participation from senior officials of organisations such as POWERGRID, GAIL, Renew Power, Indigrid, Adani Green Energy, Resonia, TPDDL, as well as Electrical Inspectors from across the country, and representatives from Resident Welfare Associations and safety equipment providers, the release stated.

Over 300 delegates from more than 50 organisations attended the event in person, while thousands more joined virtually through a live YouTube webcast, expanding the reach and impact of the day's proceedings. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries, followed by the CEA Kul Geet and a welcome address by Rishika Sharan, who set the tone for the day's deliberations on the need for proactive safety measures across India's evolving power ecosystem.

Also Read | Murder for iPhone: 2 Minors Kill Man by Slitting His Throat in UP's Bahraich, Steal His iPhone to Create 'High-Quality Reels' for More Likes.

According to the press release, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, in his address said, "Electrical Safety Day is a powerful reminder to us as we transition towards a cleaner, smarter, and more digital energy ecosystem, safety must remain at the core of every advancement. Electricity empowers every facet of modern life--from homes and hospitals to industries and mobility--but it must be handled with utmost caution. The Government is committed to building a safe and smart energy future through initiatives like rooftop solar, EV charging infrastructure, battery storage, and digital fault detection. But safety is a shared responsibility, and I urge every citizen, technician, and stakeholder to remain vigilant and responsible. Together, let us build not just a Smart India, but a Safe India"

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said, "Safety in the power sector must be a core value, not just a checklist. As we advance towards smarter, cleaner energy systems, accountability and vigilance become paramount. I believe fostering a proactive safety culture is key to building a reliable and future-ready power ecosystem."

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, stated, "Electrical Safety is not just a mandate--it's a mindset. In this era of distributed and smart energy systems, we must ensure that safety remains central to every innovation and every connection. Handle Electricity with care and stay aware"

According to the press release, A major highlight of the event was the launch of Suraksha Shakti, the official Electrical Safety Mascot, designed to popularise safety awareness in an engaging and relatable manner. Alongside, the first edition of the Electrical Safety Handbook was also released. This joint initiative by CEA and BSES provides clear safety guidelines for the installation and maintenance of BESS, rooftop solar systems, and EV chargers. It outlines critical do's and don'ts for utilities, consumers, prosumers, and technicians, serving as a practical reference for reducing risks like electrical shocks, fires, and accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, a BSES spokesperson said, "From legacy grids to modern green energy systems, one principle anchors every innovation--safety. BSES is proud to collaborate with CEA to mainstream safety as a pillar of India's energy growth. The Electrical Safety Handbook and Mascot launched today are more than symbolic--they are tools for empowerment and prevention."

The post-inaugural session included a series of technical presentations and expert interactions led by CEA, NPTI, and BSES discoms. These sessions covered critical safety themes such as safe integration of EVs, fire and fault protection in BESS, best practices for rooftop solar installations, and the use of digital tools for predictive and preventive safety monitoring. NPTI showcased its preparedness to train engineers and technicians, while BSES shared field-tested safety strategies and learnings from their ongoing DER deployments, the release said.

A particularly engaging moment was a ventriloquist act built around electrical safety, which helped simplify complex concepts and connect with RWAs and everyday consumers in an accessible format. This performance, led by the mascot "Suraksha Shakti," reinforced key safety messages through storytelling and humour.

Looking ahead, the Electrical Safety Day celebrations will be followed by a week-long campaign featuring safety pledge ceremonies, dissemination of best practices, and increased public outreach. Key outcomes and follow-up actions include the wider rollout of the Suraksha Shakti mascot for awareness campaigns, institutionalising the Safety Pledge across schools, RWAs, and industries, and continued dissemination of safety protocols and guidelines across India's power sector ecosystem.

As per the release, this year's Electrical Safety Day marks a pivotal collaboration between policy makers, utilities, and the public, strengthening the foundation of a Smart Energy, Safe Nation. As India builds its green and digital power systems, one principle will continue to anchor this journey--every spark of innovation must be grounded in safety, resilience, and care. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)