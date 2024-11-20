Nadia (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was detained by police on Wednesday while he was on his way to visit the violence-affected area in Murshidabad's Beldanga.

Majumdar, along with his convoy, was stopped by police at the Jalangi Bridge while he was on his way to the region that had recently witnessed communal violence between two communities on Saturday night due to an objectionable message displayed on a board at a temporary gate set up for a religious event.

After he was stopped by the police, the Union Minister staged a sit-in. Majumder alleged that the police had stopped him and his convoy illegally, and because of this they were forced to sit on the highway.

He further alleged that the police were doing this under the supervision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The police have stopped us illegally. They stopped the National Highway, which is illegal. Now they have forced us to sit here on the highway. We told the police that we would meet the Maharaj at Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Beldanga and then come back. Police are not allowing us to go...Police are doing all of this under the supervision of Mamata Banerjee," the Union Minister said.

On Monday, the media cell of the West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, took to the social media platform X, stating that a response team from the state government was sought on the representations received on the matter and that law enforcement has been put in the area.

"It has been brought to the notice of HG that reportedly communal tension has flared up in Beldanga in Murshidabad district from the night of 16.11.2024, giving rise to serious law and order issues. Targeted violence has been cited in the representations resulting in injuries to several persons and palpable tension in the area. An immediate response from the State Government has been sought on the representations received in this connection, indicating inter alia the steps that the law enforcement mechanism is taking and the system that has been put in place as a deterrent to flaring up of law and order issues," the WB Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated. (ANI)

