Government Employees Retirement Age Raised to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, November 20: A photo of an official notification claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre increased the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62 years has been circulating on social media. The viral post claims that the new rule will apply to employees retiring after April 1, 2025, and provides an explanation of how the change will benefit employees. However, this document has been identified as completely fake.

Further investigation revealed that the text of the viral notice was copied from an article published on a website called NCCCC. This website claims to offer updates on government schemes, finance, and other topics but has no official affiliation with any government body. Did You Receive a WhatsApp Message Offering Free Laptops for Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Notice About Change in Retirement Age of Govt Employees

While the article speculated about a potential increase in retirement age, it clearly stated that the government had not made any such announcement. The disclaimer on the website also mentions that the site is not affiliated with any government institution and cannot guarantee the accuracy of its content. Narendra Modi Has Resigned as Prime Minister of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News by YouTube Channel ‘Nationwork’.

PIB Refutes Viral Notice

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which monitors official communications, issued a fact-check on November 19, debunking the claim. The PIB clarified that the government had not made any decision regarding a change in the retirement age of central government employees. Therefore, the circulating notice is false, and there is no official announcement on this matter.

The viral notice regarding an increase in the retirement age is fake. The government has not made any such decision, and the claims should be disregarded.

Fact check

Claim : Centre Has Raised Government Employees Retirement Age to 62 Years Conclusion : The viral notice regarding an increase in the retirement age is fake. The government has not made any such decision, and the claims should be disregarded. Full of Trash Clean

