Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the Mother India has lost her "virtuous and devoted son".

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 10.

"Deeply saddened to hear that former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. Today, mother India has lost her virtuous and devoted son. I pray to god for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this profound sorrow," Chouhan tweeted.

