New Delhi, August 31: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday breathed his last at Army Research and Referal Hospital in the national capital. He was in septic shock due to lung infection and was kept on ventilator support. Following his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Other prominent leaders expressed their condolences.

Expressing his condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens." Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu too expressed his condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

Apart from the ruling government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. He took to Twitter and wrote, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

The 84-year-old former President was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had urged his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. On August 11, the hospital in its statement said that a brain clot was found and surgery was undertaken soon after.

