New Delhi, August 31: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday breathed his last at Army Research and Referal Hospital in the national capital. He was in septic shock due to lung infection and was kept on ventilator support. Following his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Other prominent leaders expressed their condolences.

Expressing his condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens." Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

Here's what President said:

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu too expressed his condolences.

Here's what he said:

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He took to Twitter and wrote, "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

Here's what PM Modi said:

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Apart from the ruling government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. He took to Twitter and wrote, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said:

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said:

Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said:

Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 31, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said:

देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारतरत्न प्रणब मुखर्जी जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुख हुआ है। उनकी मृत्यु देश के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। प्रणब दा, उमदा व्यक्तित्व के धनी और अच्छे मित्र थे। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 31, 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences:

It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM...(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

The 84-year-old former President was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had urged his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. On August 11, the hospital in its statement said that a brain clot was found and surgery was undertaken soon after.

