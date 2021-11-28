Durg, Nov 28 (PTI) A motorcycle rally was held on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Durg district in protest against alleged religious conversion activities, with participants including former chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh.

The rally, which was held from Lal Maidan to the banks of Shivnath river in Bhilai amid the model code of conduct in force for upcoming civic polls, did not have permission from authorities and action will be taken after police submit a report, a local official said.

Former CM Raman Singh said conversion activities were taking place not only in tribal parts of the state but also in urban areas under a conspiracy, but the Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel was not concerned.

Some 4,000 people took part in the rally under the aegis of the 'Dharm Jagran' (religious awareness) anti-conversion campaign being carried out by an outfit called Shri Ram Janam Utsav Samiti, its head Manish Pandey said.

Pandey said permission was sought for the motorcycle rally in Bhilai and the public meeting was held in Durg, where no model code of conduct is in force.

Meanwhile, Bhilai Nagar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mukesh Rawte said the Samiti had sought permission for the motorcycle rally but it was denied, despite which the outfit went ahead with its programme.

Further action will take place after the police submits a report on the matter, Rawte added.

Bhilai Municipal Corporation is among 15 urban bodies in the state which will go to polls on December 20.

