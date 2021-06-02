Pithoragarh, Jun 2 (PTI) An Indian mountaineering team led by Manish Kashniyal scaled the Mount Everest on Tuesday morning.

The team conquered the world's highest peak at 5 am on Tuesday, Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Nepal which handled the expedition said in a post on social media.

Manita Pradhan from Sikkim, Rukte Sherpa and Hum Sherpa were the other members of the team, it said.

The 'Indian Everest Massif Expedition' was sponsored by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. Kashniyal, who is 25 years old, is a mountaineer from Pithoragarh. He holds the record of being the youngest mountaineer in the world to scale Mt Nanda Lapak at the age of 24.

Mount Everest is located in Nepal and its height is 8848.86 metres.

