Manchester [UK], April 20 (ANI): Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, moving within three points of the league leaders with a game in hand.

In a contest billed as a clash between Pep Guardiola's reigning champions and Mikel Arteta's title-chasing Arsenal, the early exchanges were marked by tension and defensive uncertainty, as per the Premier League.

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Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya survived an early scare when a loose backpass from Gabriel almost gifted Erling Haaland an opening, while Rayan Cherki struck the post soon after as City asserted early dominance.

City's pressure paid off when Cherki opened the scoring with a moment of individual brilliance, weaving past challenges from Gabriel and Declan Rice before firing into the bottom corner for his 10th goal of the season.

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However, the lead lasted just two minutes. A rare lapse from Gianluigi Donnarumma saw Kai Havertz pounce on a loose touch to equalise, ensuring the sides went into the break level after an open and entertaining first half.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with City pushing forward aggressively. Abdukodir Khusanov saw his effort blocked, and Haaland struck the woodwork as the hosts searched for a breakthrough.

Arsenal, though under pressure, remained dangerous on the counter, with Donnarumma producing a key save to deny Havertz after a swift move involving Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard.

City eventually regained the lead through Haaland, who outmuscled Gabriel to convert from close range following excellent build-up play down the left involving Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly. The goal underlined Haaland's physical dominance in a fiercely contested duel with the Arsenal defender.

Arsenal pushed for a late equaliser, with Gabriel heading against the crossbar and Havertz narrowly missing in stoppage time. Tempers also threatened to boil over, with Gabriel fortunate to avoid dismissal after an off-the-ball incident involving Haaland.

Despite a spirited finish, Arsenal could not find a way back, slipping to a fourth consecutive domestic defeat. The result dents their title hopes, while City's relentless form at home strengthens their bid for a fifth Premier League crown in six seasons. (ANI)

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