Bhopal, Oct 24 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday rose to 1,66,298 after 1,004 persons tested positive, while 20 deaths took the fatality count to 2,875, a health official said.

1,268 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,51,946.

Six patients died in Indore, three in Bhopal, two in Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Vidisha, Damoh, Khandwa, Raisen, Harda and Shajapur, the official said.

"Of the 1,004 new cases, Indore accounted for 271, Bhopal 191, Jabalpur 61 and Gwalior 53. Cases in Indore rose to 33,054, including 674 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 23,490 with 466 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,482 and 12,079 cases, respectively," the official said.

He said Indore now has 3,479 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,753 and 761 and 349, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,66,298, new cases 1,004, death toll 2,875, recovered 1,51,946, active cases 11,477, number of people tested so far 27,50,620.

