Ujjain, Jan 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a high tension line, said Mahakal police station in charge Ajay Verma.

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

"He was rushed to hospital but died en route. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)