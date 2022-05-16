Betul, May 16 (PTI) Two children and two women were killed and at least 15 persons were injured when their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Kheri village under Chicholi police station limits, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, late on Sunday night, an official said.

Chicholi Police Station in-charge Ajay Soni said 30 people were returning in the trolley from a religious place when the vehicle overturned.

"They had gone to a religious place after purchasing a new tractor-trolley. The deceased were identified as Kala Salame (63), Shanti Salame (28), a four-year-old boy and six-year-old girl. The injured are being treated in Bhimpur Community Health Centre," he said.

