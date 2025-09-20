Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Two people were arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the a baby born to the victim was found abandoned in an industrial area under the jurisdiction of Banganga police station in the district, which led to a probe and revealed the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3) Rajesh Vyas told ANI, "We received information via phone on September 15 that a newborn baby was found near Shivkanth Nagar, an industrial area under Banganga police station limits. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot, rescued the baby and admitted to the hospital. As the baby was found abandoned, a case was registered under section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and began investigation."

During the probe, it was revealed that the newborn belonged to the family of the person who had initially informed the police, he said.

"After that the woman police counselled the victim and the family and recorded the statement. The victim told the police that the baby is the result of being physically exploited by two persons named Arbaaz and Salman in the factory where she worked, adding that one of her relatives violated her too. The police have arrested Arbaaz and Salman in the matter and scientific evidence is being collected," the officer said.

He added, "As the matter involves a minor girl, so sections of the POCSO act have also been included in the case. Also, efforts are on to nab the one remaining accused in the case as well. The police will also ensure speedy trial of the case so that justice can be served to the victim."

The police officer further says that the health condition of the newborn is stable. There are a total of three accused in the case, of which two are arrested and a manhunt is underway for the remaining one. (ANI)

