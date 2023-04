Dhar, Apr 17 (PTI) Two men and a woman died after consuming toddy in a tribal area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Pleas Seeking Legal Recognition of Gay Marriages Reflect Urban Elitist Views, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The incident took place on Sunday in Jhadamli village under Tanda police station limits, 90 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Also Read | Jagadish Shettar, Senior BJP Leader and Former Karnataka CM, Joins Congress Ahead of State Assembly Elections.

A pesticide bottle was also found at the spot, but it was yet not clear if it was mixed with the toddy, he said, adding a probe was on into the incident from all angles.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said members of an extended family consumed "tadi" (palm wine), extracted from a tree in their agricultural field, following which one person died.

After getting information about the death of one person, Nasru (46), on Sunday afternoon, a police team reached the village and took others who had consumed the toddy to hospitals in Dhar and Bori town.

Out of them, a 45-year-old woman and a man aged 55 died during treatment in different hospitals on Sunday night, the official said.

A medical check-up of 13 others who consumed the drink was conducted and all of them were out of danger, he said.

Four of them are undergoing treatment in Dhar district hospital, the official said.

A pesticide bottle was also found at the spot, but it was yet not clear if it was mixed with the toddy. Its excessive consumption could have also led to the deaths, he said.

All these facts will be clear after further probe into the incident, forensic investigation and from the post-mortem report, he said.

A detailed investigation was being conducted from all angles, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)