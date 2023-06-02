Shahdol, Jun 2 (PTI) Three girls drowned in Jhampar river in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Friday, a police official said.

Aarti Pal (14), Parul Pal (8) and Palak Pal (12) died while bathing in the river in Sounta village, the Beohari police station official said.

"Aarti ventured deep into the water and started drowning. Parul and Palk died while trying to save her. People in the vicinity jumped in to rescue them but in vain," he told PTI.

The bodies were fished out and sent for post mortem, the official added.

