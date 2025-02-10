Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Monday, an official said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the railway officials immediately reached the spot and began the restoration work.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Officer at Coir Board Dies in Kochi; Family Alleges Workplace Harassment As She Denies Medical Leave.

"As soon as we received information, we reached here and are trying to ascertain how it occurred. We don't know how it actually happened though three wagons of the goods train derailed. The train was coming from Satna direction. We are collecting further details about it," said Rohit Singh, Area Manager, Katni Junction.

He further added, "Around 200-300 people are working here. We are trying to get this cleared at the earliest." (ANI)

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Abusive Language Row: NCW Seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's Help To Curb Obscene Content on OTT Platforms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)