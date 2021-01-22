Indore, Jan 22 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl and supplying drugs, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

Two men, identified as Aman Verma and Akash alias Gazni, lured her with drugs and alcohol six months ago and had been raping her ever since after she got addicted, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuwanshi.

"They have been arrested along with a man and woman who supplied drugs to the duo. They have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions. The girl is in a de-addiction centre," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)