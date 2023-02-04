Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Five police personnels sustained injuries after a group of locals attacked a police team during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jhitarkhedi village under Ghatiya police station limits in the district on Friday afternoon. Locals allegedly pelted stones at police vehicles and earth moving machines deployed in the area damaging their windshields.

Also Read | SC Judgement Fulfils Our Suggestion for Erode East By-poll. It Shows We Can Fight This … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, in which locals could be seen pelting stones at the police team that reached to remove the encroachment. Women were also spotted pelting stones in the viral video.

As soon as the matter escalated, the police swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Release 18-Month DA Arrears After Holi 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

"A few people in the village had encroached upon the government land and installed fences. We had received a complaint from locals of the area as the land was used for organizing various programmes. But they were restricted due to encroachment," ADM Santosh Tagore said.

"A case was registered into the matter and a team along with the police force reached the spot on Friday afternoon to clear encroachments. The team was returning after clearing encroachment from the area, when a few anti-social elements started pelting stones at the JCB machine. Meanwhile, the police also reached there and they pelted stones on them as well in which a few policemen got injured," ADM Tagore said.

Later, the police have registered a case against the accused who were involved in stone pelting at Gatiya police station and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)