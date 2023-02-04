Mumbai, February 4: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission are likely to receive some good news as the Narendra Modi-led cabinet is expected to take decision on the release of dearness allowance arrears soon. Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding the release of DA arrears.

A decision regarding the release of DA arrears, Fitment Factor raise and DA hike were expected to be taken during the Union Budget 20203. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not address any issues or pending demands of government employees. Earlier, a report by Krishi Jagran had said that government employees will receive 18-month DA arrears in eight installments. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salaries Of Government Employees To Be Raised After Holi 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

For a long time now, Central government employees under 7th CPC have been demanding the release of long-pending DA arrears. They have not been paid DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. The demand to release DA arrears gained momentum after the Centre hiked the DA by 4 percent, thereby taking dearness allowance to 38 percent from 34 percent.

It must be noted that the Centre had stopped payment of DA arrears due to COVID-19 pandemic. If the Centre approves release of 18-month DA arrears then the salary of government employees is also likely to increase. Various media reports also suggested that the Centre could take decision on release of DA arrears post Holi 2023. 7th Pay Commission: Government Employees Likely to Get DA Hike Before Holi? Check Latest News Update Here.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that the next DA hike could be announced in March 2023. While some reports also said that the government is planning to replace the existing 7th pay commission with the new 8th pay commission. However, no official announcement's have been made by the government as yet.

