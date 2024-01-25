Gwalior, Jan 25 (PTI) Six persons, including three accused of murdering the kin of a former Director General of Police, escaped from a children's remand home in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, an official said.

Akshaya Yadav (17) was killed on July 10 last year while returning home on a scooter with another friend, and a police probe found the main accused had intended to kill the friend for not responding to his overtures.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flies Back to Delhi, To Return to West Bengal on January 28.

Yadav, who was shot dead, was a granddaughter of former DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, the official said.

"The six inmates pushed security personnel and scaled the wall of the remand home situated under Thatipur police station limits. All efforts are being taken to nab the six," City Superintendent of Police Shiaz KM said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Train Engine Catches Fire in Qazigund, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

The security of witnesses in the Akshaya Yadav murder case has been strengthened following the escape of three persons involved in it, Shiaz added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)