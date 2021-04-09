Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) At least seven prisoners of the central jail in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, an official said.

The infected inmates were admitted to the government hospital for tuberculosis patients after they tested positive for the infection, jailor B D Shrivastava said.

The prison, with a capacity to house 2,700 inmates, was holding 4,000 prisoners, it was stated.

One of the inmates died on Thursday, the official said, adding that the cause of death is not known, as the post-mortem report is yet to arrive.

At least 900 inmates have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

