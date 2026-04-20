A terrifying mid-air ordeal unfolded aboard a Fly91 Airlines flight after it encountered severe weather, leaving passengers in panic for nearly four hours. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows a woman with folded hands praying as her fear escalates into uncontrollable sobbing, reflecting the tension inside the aircraft.

Cries of “Oh my God” echoed repeatedly, while another passenger was heard shouting, “Oh s**t… Why is he doing like this.” In a desperate attempt to calm others, a voice reassured, “Ro mat, ro mat, kuch nahi hota, ruko (Don’t cry, don’t cry-it’s nothing. Wait).” IndiGo Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138 Passenger, Purportedly Having Panic Attack, Slapped by Fellow Flyer on Plane; Video Goes Viral.

Passengers Panic Mid-Air for 4 Hours After Failed Hubballi Landing

A Fly91 flight flying from Hyderabad to Hubballi faced a major technical glitch. The flight was supposed to land at 4:30 PM. However, it could not land in Hubballi due to a control failure. For nearly 4 hours, plane kept circling in the sky over areas like Mundgod,… pic.twitter.com/o66Ifgf8mP — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 20, 2026

Flight IC3401, operated by Fly91 using an ATR turboprop, had departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at around 3 PM and was scheduled to land in Hubballi by 4:30 PM. However, as the aircraft approached its destination, pilots were forced to abort landing due to bad weather.

The aircraft remained airborne, circling over regions such as Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga. Anxiety grew among passengers, many of whom urged the crew to divert. “Ask the pilot to go to Bengaluru. Or we can go to Belgaum at least,” one passenger said, with another agreeing, “Yes. It is nearby.” IndiGo Flight 6E2142 Lands Safely in Srinagar With a Broken Nose After Mid-Air Turbulence; Flier Shares Chilling Video of Panic, Cries and Prayers.

Amid the chaos, the pilot addressed passengers, saying, “We are holding. We will keep you updated. Have patience, kindly follow instructions.”

Fly91 Airlines later clarified that the flight did not face any technical issues. “There was zero compromise to safety,” the airline said, adding that diverting to Bengaluru was part of standard protocol and industry best practices.

After tense moments, the flight was safely diverted and landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at around 7:30 PM, bringing relief to shaken passengers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Republic World), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).