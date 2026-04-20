A theft at Diamond Crown Banquet Hall in Noida has shocked guests after a man in a suit allegedly stole a jewellery bag during an engagement ceremony. Blending in as a guest, the accused walked away with valuables worth around INR 5 lakh belonging to the bride’s family. No one suspected him at the time, and the incident came to light only later. The entire act was captured on CCTV, and the footage is now going viral. Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a search operation to track down the suspect. Ghaziabad: Theft Bid Goes Wrong As Thief Gets Trapped in Clinic Shutter in Uttar Pradesh, Rescued After Hours-Long Ordeal (Watch Video).

Man in Suit Steals INR 5 Lakh Jewellery Bag at Noida Wedding

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