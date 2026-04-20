Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 20 (ANI): A sit-in protest was staged at Khuman Lampak on Monday, strongly condemning the killing of innocent and unarmed civilians in recent attacks along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

The protest was organised by Tangkhul Avenue Village, Khuman Lampak Apunba Association, and Nagaram Village.

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Demonstrators raised slogans against the alleged involvement of Kuki militants in the incidents at Tronglaobi and near TM Kasom in Ukhrul district.

The protestors specifically condemned the killing of two Tangkhul Naga passengers and the injury of several others in an ambush on National Highway 202 near TM Kasom on April 18.

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They also expressed outrage over the earlier killing of two minor children on April 7, terming both incidents as "barbaric acts against innocent civilians."

Speaking to ANI, JK Raikhan, Chairman of Nagaram Village, said the protest was organised to express deep grief and anger over the repeated attacks on civilians.

"This is a twin incident protest. On April 7, two innocent children were killed, and on April 18, innocent Tangkhul passengers travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul were ambushed. Two people were killed on the spot, many were injured, and several vehicles were damaged," he said.

Calling the attacks "crimes against humanity," Raikhan said such incidents are unbearable and reflect a serious lapse in ensuring public safety.

He also criticised the Manipur government, alleging that authorities have failed to take effective action.

"We are not satisfied with the government's response. Simply handing over the case to the NIA and announcing ex-gratia is not enough. It feels like a routine measure to suppress the issue," he stated.

Raikhan further urged the government to prioritise the safety of civilians, especially travellers along the Imphal-Ukhrul route.

"Instead of only transferring cases, the government must provide adequate security to ensure safe movement of the public," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)