Gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai’s retail markets remained steady on Monday, April 20, 2026, following a period of high trading volume during the Akshaya Tritiya festival. After a slight correction earlier in the week, 24-karat gold is currently trading at AED 582.25 per gram, while the popular 22-karat jewellery grade is holding at AED 539.00. The stability comes as the massive influx of festive shoppers begins to taper off, leaving the market to recalibrate based on international spot cues and a softening US Dollar.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, April 20, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate As of April 20, 2026

The following table provides the morning retail rates in Dubai as per Good Returns.

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 582.25 158.54 14,681 10 Grams 5,822.50 1,585.43 1,46,817 1 Tola 6,791.25 1,849.21 1,71,244 22K 1 Gram 539.00 146.77 13,591 10 Grams 5,390.00 1,467.70 1,35,911 1 Tola 6,286.60 1,711.80 1,58,521 21K 1 Gram 517.00 140.78 13,036 10 Grams 5,170.00 1,407.80 1,30,364 1 Tola 6,030.07 1,641.95 1,52,051 18K 1 Gram 443.00 120.63 11,170 10 Grams 4,430.00 1,206.30 1,11,702 1 Tola 5,167.09 1,407.00 1,30,290

Note: Prices are indicative and based on early morning retail market averages. Exchange rates used: 1 AED = 0.2723 USD and 1 AED = 25.215 INR.

Festival Demand and Market Recalibration

The "City of Gold" saw significant footfall over the weekend as both residents and tourists took advantage of traditional "rate-lock" schemes and festive discounts. Retailers noted that while jewellery volumes were slightly lower compared to previous years due to structurally higher prices, there was a marked increase in the purchase of 24K gold coins and small bars. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 19, 2026.

Global Factors Influencing Gold Rates

On the global front, gold is receiving support from ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. Although international spot prices saw a minor correction of 1.4 per cent in the last 24 hours, the local market in the UAE has remained resilient. Analysts suggest that the current consolidation is a "breather" for the market. Factors such as central bank actions and the relative strength of the Dirham (pegged to the USD) continue to play a decisive role in local pricing. For Indian expats, the current rates remain attractive when coupled with recent favourable remittance exchange rates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).