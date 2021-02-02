Bhopal, Feb 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Tuesday said he would sit on a one-day fast on the banks of the Narmada river on February 4 so that "good sense prevails" among the farmers protesting against the Centre's new laws.

He told reporters his fast would take place in Harda district, some 180 kilometres from the state capital.

"I hope my fast will bring about good sense among protesting farmers and they will withdraw their stir against the Centre's new laws. These laws will take farmers on the path of development and make them self-reliant," he said.

He accused some political parties and their leaders of misleading the farmers in order to get the stir to intensify.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)