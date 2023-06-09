Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Congress leaders Shabista Zaki and her husband Asif Zaki were attacked allegedly by their neighbours in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and have been hospitalised, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night over a parking dispute in the Shyamla Hills area, the official said.

Leader of Opposition in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation Shabista Zaki (49) and her husband Asif Zaki, who is the working president of the Bhopal district Congress committee, were attacked with baseball bats, he said.

"Accused Yasir and Tauhid, sons of a policeman and in their mid-20s, have been booked for the assault. Their kin have filed a counter complaint against the Zaki couple. A probe is underway," Shyamla Hills police station inspector UmeshYadav told PTI.

