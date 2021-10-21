Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Arun Yadav for allegedly making disparaging remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Hema Malini.

A video of Yadav's speech, where he lashed out at the Union government over inflation, went viral earlier in the day.

The former Union minister was campaigning for the October 30 Lok Sabha byelection in Khandwa constituency.

MP BJP women's wing vice president Seema Singh Jadon filed the complaint against Yadav, party sources said.

