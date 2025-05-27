Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting under the chairmanship of State President VD Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the party's state office in Bhopal on Tuesday to discuss preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state capital.

The meeting was attended by several BJP leaders, state ministers, and a large number of BJP Mahila Morcha members, women office-bearers, and other workers.

Discussions focused on arrangements and management for the "Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan," scheduled to be held on May 31 at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal, coinciding with the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Prime Minister Modi will grace the event.

Addressing the meeting, CM Yadav said it is a matter of pride that PM Modi will be visiting the state capital. A big program centred on women, "Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan," will be held on the occasion of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary at Jamboree ground in the city.

CM Yadav also remembered Devi Ahilyabai's glory and governance while speaking at the meeting. He described the event as a grand women-centric programme to honour Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy. He urged the women workers to reach the program on time and also informed other women in their surroundings to attend the event. He added that around 2 lakh women are likely to participate in the program.

Meanwhile, the state BJP chief VD Sharma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive among us on May 31 and a historic program will be organised on the occasion. Around 2 lakh women will participate in the program...PM Modi had said in the G-20 meeting that women will lead in the coming times. Now, when PM Modi will be here in the city, women will make all the arrangements and conduct the program, right from stage management to the entire management will be handled by women. We brothers will be behind them to look after."

PM Modi is proposed to arrive here to address 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' to be held at Jamboree Ground in the city on May 31. The convention centered on women entrepreneurs, women employees, women self-help groups and Ladli Bahnas will be held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city, expecting around 2 lakhs women to participate in it from across the state.

Additionally, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate passenger service on the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro and newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna from Bhopal. (ANI)

